× WGN Radio Theatre #145: Suspense, The Martin & Lewis Show, The Green Hornet

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre, January 1, 2017. Tonight, we present “Suspense: A World of Darkness,” with Paul Lukas (01-20-44), “The Martin & Lewis Show,” with guest Jack Webb (01-13-53) and “The Green Hornet: The Corpse that Wasn’t There” (03-07-43).