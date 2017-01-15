× This is History: 1/15/17

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan look back at Dave’s interview with Betty White as she celebrates her 95th birthday , the Lone Ranger debuts, the birth of Martin Luther King Jr. The Dick Van Dyke Show and Seinfeld premieres, the 50th anniversary of the ‘Blizzard of ’67’, Ernie Banks elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, Ronald Reagan was inaugurated and more.