PHOTO: The civil rights leader Martin Luther KIng (C) waves to supporters 28 August 1963 on the Mall in Washington DC during the "March on Washington". King said the march was "the greatest demonstration of freedom in the history of the United States." (Photo credit: -/AFP/Getty Images)
This is History: 1/15/17
Dave Plier and Dave Schwan look back at Dave’s interview with Betty White as she celebrates her 95th birthday , the Lone Ranger debuts, the birth of Martin Luther King Jr. The Dick Van Dyke Show and Seinfeld premieres, the 50th anniversary of the ‘Blizzard of ’67’, Ernie Banks elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, Ronald Reagan was inaugurated and more.