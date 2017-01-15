× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 1-15-17

We’re just a few short days from ushering in a new presidency and that’s only one subject that we’ve got to talk about on this edition of the Sunday Spin.

Of course, we’ll discuss the Donald Trump news conference, his Cabinet appointees appearing before Senate hearings and President Obama’s farewell address from Chicago as we spin through the national news.

Then, Richard Monocchio, the executive director of the Housing Authority of Cook County stops by. Housing is an important issue and we’ll take a look at what’s going on in Cook county and what changes in Washington may take place with a new administration.

After Richard, Chicago Tribune reporter Annie Sweeny updates us on the Department of Justice investigation into the Chicago Police Department.

Then, we introduce Lauren Chooljian, city politics reporter for WBEZ-FM. We’ll talk about Obama’s farewell that took place in McCormick Place last Tuesday.

*Listen to The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson each and every Sunday from 7-9 AM CST right here on WGN Radio. You can also follow Rick on Twitter as well as the Sunday Spin’s Facebook & Twitter page.*