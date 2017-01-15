× The Latest: The Department Of Justice Report On Chicago Policing

In December 2015, the U.S. Department of Justice officially began their probe into the Chicago Police Department. A year and one month later, the Department of Justice released their full report. And what they found was baffling, to say the least. To tell us more about investigation, Chicago Tribune reporter Annie Sweeny chimes in.

