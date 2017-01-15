U.S. Attorney Zachary T. Fardon of the Northern District of Illinois speaks during a news conference accompanied by Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Vanita Gupta, left, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Chicago. The U.S. Justice Department issued a scathing report on civil rights abuses by Chicago's police department over the years. The report released Friday alleges that institutional Chicago Police Department problems have led to serious civil rights violations, including racial bias and a tendency to use excessive force. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
The Latest: The Department Of Justice Report On Chicago Policing
In December 2015, the U.S. Department of Justice officially began their probe into the Chicago Police Department. A year and one month later, the Department of Justice released their full report. And what they found was baffling, to say the least. To tell us more about investigation, Chicago Tribune reporter Annie Sweeny chimes in.
