The Beat Full Show (1/15/17): Carm wants to save the circus

Mark Carman and Sam Panayotovich bring you the Sunday edition of The Beat: Ringling Bros. circus is folding up shop, and Carman mourns the end of an era; we discuss Cubs lineup options as the team sets its sights on Spring Training; Blackhawks Radio analyst Troy Murray joins the show to preview Hawks/Wild, the return of Nick Schmaltz, and the Hawks’ puck possession issues; WGN Newsroom correspondent Ryan Burrow checks in from Washington DC, where the Cubs are slated to meet President Obama at the White House Monday afternoon, and more.