The Beat Full Show (1/14/17): Arrieta sits out White House trip and more Convention action

Mark Carman and Kevin Powell bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: It’s Cubs Convention weekend and we hear some feedback from Woody’s Winter Warmup, featuring Kerry and Sarah Wood, Jason Heyward, and more; Jake Arrieta is opting out of the Cubs’ White House trip, and the guys weigh his reasons for sitting out; the success of KC Chiefs return specialist Tyreek Hill opens up a conversation on the lingering problem of domestic violence in sports; Chicago Tribune’s Chris Kuc clarifies his reaction to the Minnesota Wild mascot beatdown skit; Bo Jackson now says he “would have never played football” if he had known about the game’s CTE risk, and we get former Bear Israel Idonije’s take on the matter, and more.