PHOTO: Chicago Cubs players celebrate after Game 6 of the National League baseball championship series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Chicago. The Cubs won 5-0 to win the series and advance to the World Series against the Cleveland Indians. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
The 32nd Annual Cubs Convention: A Home Run for Fans
Kevin Powell from WGN Sports joins Dave to break down the activities, excitement and announcements surrounding this weekend at the 32nd Annual Cubs Convention.
Are you excited about the 2017 season?! Opening Day is less than 3 months away!