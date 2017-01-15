Jacqueline Thompson walks through the Harold Ickes Homes public housing project just south of downtown Chicago, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2007. Jacqueline Thompson has lived in the public housing projects for nearly half a century and can't remember ever seeing this many police officers around before.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Taking a deeper look into Chicago’s public housing with Richard Monocchio
Jacqueline Thompson walks through the Harold Ickes Homes public housing project just south of downtown Chicago, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2007. Jacqueline Thompson has lived in the public housing projects for nearly half a century and can't remember ever seeing this many police officers around before.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Richard Monocchio, the executive director of the Housing Authority of Cook County stops by the Allstate Showcase studio this morning. Housing is an important issue and we’ll take a look at what’s going on in Cook county and what changes in Washington may take place with a new administration.
*Listen to The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson each and every Sunday from 7-9 AM CST right here on WGN Radio. You can also follow Rick on Twitter as well as the Sunday Spin’s Facebook & Twitter page.*