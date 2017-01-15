× Taking a deeper look into Chicago’s public housing with Richard Monocchio

Richard Monocchio, the executive director of the Housing Authority of Cook County stops by the Allstate Showcase studio this morning. Housing is an important issue and we’ll take a look at what’s going on in Cook county and what changes in Washington may take place with a new administration.

*Listen to The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson each and every Sunday from 7-9 AM CST right here on WGN Radio. You can also follow Rick on Twitter as well as the Sunday Spin’s Facebook & Twitter page.*