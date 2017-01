× Takeaways from President Obama’s Farewell Speech

Lauren Chooljian, city politics reporter for WBEZ-FM, joins the Sunday Spin to talk about the Obama farewell as well as the findings of the Department of Justice investigation into the Chicago Police Department.

*Listen to The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson each and every Sunday from 7-9 AM CST right here on WGN Radio. You can also follow Rick on Twitter as well as The Sunday Spin’s Facebook & Twitter page.*