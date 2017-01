× Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus Ending ‘The Greatest Show on Earth’

After 146 years, “The Greatest Show on Earth” is coming to an end. The owner of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus told The Associated Press that the show will close forever in May. Declining attendance combined with high operating costs, along with changing public tastes and prolonged battles with animal rights groups all contributed to its demise.