OTL #535: Camera violation review notices, The Sanctuary Restaurant Movement, Plastic in Lake Michigan

Mike Stephen chats with The Expired Meter blogger The Parking Ticket Geek about how Chicago is allowing us to challenge some old red light camera violations, talks with Restaurant Opportunities Center (ROC) Chicago co-director Felipe Tendick-Matesanz about local efforts to protect immigrant workers by establishing sanctuary restaurants, and checks in with Rochester Institute of Technology mathematical sciences assistant professor Matt Hoffman about his study on the massive amounts of plastic debris in the Great Lakes. Meanwhile, OTL celebrates the MANuary Beard Season! This week’s local music is provided by Railway Gamblers.

