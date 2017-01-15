× January DVD Releases with Dean and Bennett

Dean and producer/DVD movie release secretary of the show, Bennett Wakenight, talked about the DVD releases this month. Dean also wished a farewell to producer Bennett as he moves on to The Opening Bell and The Wintrust Business Lunch during the week.

Already out! (January 3-10)

Girls: The Complete Fifth Season // Jerry Maguire // The Accountant // The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson: Johnny and Friends (Featuring Jerry Seinfeld)

(January 13)

Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid And Nancy

(January 17)

The Girl on the Train // The Whole Truth

(January 24)

The Man Who Fell to Earth Limited Collector’s Edition

(January 31)

Ballers: The Complete Second Season