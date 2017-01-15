January DVD Releases with Dean and Bennett
Dean and producer/DVD movie release secretary of the show, Bennett Wakenight, talked about the DVD releases this month. Dean also wished a farewell to producer Bennett as he moves on to The Opening Bell and The Wintrust Business Lunch during the week.
Already out! (January 3-10)
Girls: The Complete Fifth Season // Jerry Maguire // The Accountant // The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson: Johnny and Friends (Featuring Jerry Seinfeld)
(January 13)
Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid And Nancy
(January 17)
The Girl on the Train // The Whole Truth
(January 24)
The Man Who Fell to Earth Limited Collector’s Edition
(January 31)
Ballers: The Complete Second Season