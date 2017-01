× Former Cub Rich Nye’s second career as an exotic pet vet: “I wanted to find something that made me special”

Dave Hoekstra talks with former Cubs pitcher and renaissance man Rich Nye about his path to Major League ball and the Cubs teams of the late ’60’s, getting involved in veterinary medicine and finding a niche as an exotic bird and pet specialist, his latest venture into wood turning, and his constant drive to stay engaged and keep learning new things.