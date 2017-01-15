× Chicago’s Very Own Justina Machado on Netflix’s ‘One Day at a Time’ Reboot with Norman Lear

Chicago’s Very Own, actress Justina Machado, joins Dave to talk about Netflix’s reboot of 70’s sitcom ‘One Day at a Time’, centering on a Cuban-American family led by the mother, a separated military veteran raising children with the help of her mother, played by Rita Moreno. Dave then shares his conversation with series creator and legendary producer, Norman Lear.

Check out the series ‘One Day at a Time’ here: https://www.netflix.com/title/80095532.

What is your favorite Norman Lear produced sitcom?