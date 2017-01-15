× Brian Noonan and Cody Gough talk Hamilton and live entertainment

Brian recounts his legendary Hamilton viewing experience, from the ticket-purchasing experience to the performance itself. Hear how Brian managed to snag more tickets than he actually needed, and how much the show moved him. Plus: he and Cody discuss being immersed when they see live entertainment, and Cody explains changes to the WGN Radio web site and where you can find his WGN Plus podcast. Cody also discusses recording a DVD commentary track for his first feature film, Dance Dance Revolution: The Warrior’s Path, and his first on-air hosting gig at WGN Radio.

Click here to check out Cody’s WGN Plus podcast, Game/Life Balance U.S.