× Wintrust Buisness Lunch – 1/14/17

Martin Yate, author of the 31st edition of Knock ‘Em Dead: The Ultimate Job Search Guide joined Amy on the show to talk about his book. He debunked some myths about career building and then talked about the importance of both the side gig and the professional core career. Then, friend of the show and Tribune Reporter Greg Trotter joined the conversation to fill Amy in on the Cubs’ new deal with Jim Beam. CEO and President of the Chicago Women’s Foundation K. Sujata joined Amy in the Allstate Showcase Studio to tell her about the foundation’s 100 Day Fund to “spur civic engagement and advocacy in support of gender equity in the first 100 days of the Trump administration.” Amy wrapped things up by talking about how to approach your boss when you feel overworked.