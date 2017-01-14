× Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez 11/13/17 Full Show

Tonight on Pretty Late, Patti Vasquez and guest comedian James Vickery bring you a political roundtable discussion tackling the most important topics today.

First, Patti welcomes Representatives Will Guzzardi (D) and David Harris (R) to discuss the state of Illinois politics in the new year. Listeners call in with their questions and comments as we try to figure out where we’re headed in 2017.

Then, we’ve got Eric Elk and Ken Jakubowski talking the latest in current events including President Elect Trump’s possible connections to Russia, the Trump transition team and the repealing of the Affordable Care Act.

Finally, Mollie Rainer is here to talk about Sketchfest, the massive comedic undertaking celebrating its 16th year in Chicago.