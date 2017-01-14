× Mark Carman reports from Woody’s Winter Warm-Up: Jason Heyward, Albert Almora, Jr., Dave Otto

Jayson Heyward discusses his offseason workouts and how the Cubs are celebrating, preparing and moving on to 2017 and another run at the World Series. Albert Almora Jr is asked if he would like to be the Cubs leadoff hitter and the confidence the team has in him now that Dexter Fowler is a St. Louis Cardinal. Dave Otto remembers giving up a single to Michael Jordan April 7th 1994 while also celebrating the 2016 Cubs World Series Championship.