Mark Carman reports from Woody's Winter Warm-Up: Kerry and Sarah Wood, Fergie Jenkins and Israel Idonije

Kerry and Sarah Wood discuss who gets the credit for Woody’s Winter Warm Up and a vulnerable moment the two shared together when Kerry was pitching for the Chicago Cubs. Fergie Jenkins celebrates the Cubs World Series while thinking of some of his friends that weren’t able to be there like Ron Santo and Ernie Banks. Israel Idonije speaks passionately about giving back off the field at Woody’s Winter Warmup and also whether he would have played football knowing further about the dangers of the sport.