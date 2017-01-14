× John Williams Full Show 1/14/2017

To start things out on today’s show, John plays some audio from this week’s news headlines, including Biden’s Medal of Freedom and a BBC interview with David Bowie from the 90’s where Bowie predicted where internet culture was headed. Then, the Mincing Rascals took over to talk about Trump’s press conference and Obama’s farewell speech. Author James Hamblin joined John on the air to talk about his book If our Bodies Could Talk and dispel some myths on health and nutrition. Finally, John called back on a conversation he had with a listener whose uncle was involved in the exorcism that the book and movie were based on.