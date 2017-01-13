× The Opening Bell Full Show 1-13-2017 | Why you should expect a raise in 2017

This morning on The Opening Bell, Steve Grzanich we welcome in Paul Nolte of Kingsview Asset Management to discuss the Fed speakers which are ending their hearings this week, culminating in Fed Chief speaking tonight. We’ll see how the stock market behaves and how bonds will follow suit. Also, they discuss the recent comments floating around about the “Trump” trade… What is it, should you worry and what will the market’s reaction be to his latest ‘tweets’.

Then, Andrew Gause (Currency Expert and author of “The Secret World of Money”) joins the show to discuss why you should expect a raise in the new year! Finally, WGN Radio’s Orion Samuelson chimed in with his commodities and agriculture update.