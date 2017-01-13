The Markets 1/13/17: NASDAQ ends week on record high

Posted 5:09 PM, January 13, 2017, by , Updated at 04:58PM, January 13, 2017

Orion Samuelson recaps the week in market activity.  Steve Bridge and Max Armstrong check in on the commodity markets with Steve Georgy from Allendale Inc.  Orion reports on the American Farm Bureau Federation annual meeting with an interview with AFBF President Zippy Duvall.