× Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez 11/12/17 Full Show

Patti is back from Springfield on this edition of Pretty Late.

First, will you age affect your employment opportunities? Staff writer for Mel Magazine John McDermott talks about the growing concern of ageism in the workplace and whether companies favor youth instead of experience.

Dylan Maysick of Frontroom Donuts stops by with some sweet treats and drives everyone wild with his fantastic confections.

Plus, comedian John Naughton is in studio to talk about his hosting gig at Zanies and the Party Cops from Sketchfest investigate whether or not Patti and the Pretty Late crew are ready to party.

All these fine guests and more on Pretty Late!