× Powell: Cubs Convention brings talks of a repeat

CHICAGO—“Spoiler alert, we won the World Series,” Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts joked with the crowd in his opening introduction at the Cubs Convention in downtown Chicago. Then Ricketts added this: “Anyone who knows Cubs history, knows that when the Cubs win a World Series, they always win again next year!”

Well, he isn’t wrong. The Cubs won the World Series in 1907 and 1908. And with one of the deepest rosters in baseball, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if they’re celebrating another title at the Cubs Convention a year from now.

“We’ll see you next year, we’ll be back for the same thing,” one Cubs fan said after watching the opening ceremonies. That’s the sort of feeling you have with this club. A team that’s completely flipped the script on the Cubs organization.

But as some are already looking forward to a repeat, others are still in shock. “I think it’s still unreal,” said one Cubbie diehard. Another fan added: “It brought me back to the exact moment when they won it months ago. It was the greatest single sports moment of my life.”

It was smiles all around at the Sheraton Hotel as Cubs fans finally had a chance to turn the Cubs Convention into an extension of a World Series celebration.

Maybe the biggest cheer was when the World Series trophy made its debut at the Convention. Fan-favorite David Ross walked up the steps, made his way to the front of the stage and lifted the Commissioner’s Trophy high above his head for the whole room to see. The crowd erupted.

Soak it all in, Cubs fans. This is what winning a championship feels like.