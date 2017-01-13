Photos: Wayne Brady joins the Chicago cast of Hamilton
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 12.22.16: Eliza Hamilton in-studio
-
Dean Richards’ Theater Panel – Did Hamilton Live Up To The Hype?
-
Two Life Changing Moments: Hamilton Auditions & Infantile Epilepsy
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 12.08.16: Make it a hoodie-footie holiday
-
There ARE Plays Other Than Hamilton…
-
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 12.15.16: Keith on a Wreath!
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 10.27.16: Bill Clinton Inc.
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 12.02.16: Vernon Hill High School Choir
-
Jim Turano Provides a “Hamilton” Alternative
-
Pat Quinn helps Chicago “Take Charge”
-
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 10.10.16: Make It Stop
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 11.03.16: IT FINALLY HAPPENED!!!
-
Elton Jim Turano (11/21/16): Pence goes to “Hamilton”, a tribute to Leonard and Leon, and more