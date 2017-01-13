× Kevin Powell: “The Cubs are the clear-cut favorites not only in the National League but in Major League Baseball as well”

WGN’s Kevin Powell joins Justin to recap day 1 of the Cubs Convention. Kevin and Justin talk about how the convention has been an extension of the World Series celebration, the love that David Ross received, Kris Bryant showing up despite getting married last weekend, Jake Arrieta not attending the White House trip, the introduction of John Jay, the Cubs projected lineup and if anyone in the N.L. Central can compete with the Cubs next season.

