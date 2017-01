× Clinton Kelly of TLC’s ‘What Not To Wear’

Bill and Wendy are joined on the by TV personality and fashion consultant, Clinton Kelly! They talk about his new book ‘I Hate Everyone Except You’, what went into ‘What Not To Wear’, fashion tips, and more.

