Chicago’s blooming at the 2017 Chicago Flower & Garden Show presented by Mariano’s this March 18-26 at Navy Pier’s Festival Hall.

Chicago’s Blooming will spotlight all that is Chicago – it’s culture, cuisine, art, design, neighborhoods and businesses. The 2017 Show will treat over 40,000 gardening enthusiasts and newbies alike to the sights, scents and sounds of feature garden landscapes with blooming perennials, annuals and trees and water features.

The roots of the Chicago Flower and Garden Show date back as far as 1847 and create and experience that attendees will not soon forget. Local landscape designers, builders and suppliers create realistic solutions within feature landscapes and garden vignette displays. You’ll be inspired by the possibilities for your own gardens, yards or balconies. The show is a visual shopping tour of gardening, greening, floral and home-related ideas.

The Chicago Flower & Garden Show is designed so that consumers and gardeners alike can come to see the latest that the industry has to offer. Consumers want more from the people that sell them things – they want an experience; and the Chicago Flower & Garden Show creates an emotional and visual experience that galvanizes the consumer with those who support it.

