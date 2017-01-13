× 100 years ago, speed skating was king of Chicago sports

CHICAGO — Imagine tens of thousands of fans watching speed skating on a frozen Humboldt Park lagoon.

One hundred years ago, that vision was a reality.

It’s been a century since the first Silver Skates competition took place in January 1917 on the frozen lagoon. Upward of 30,000 spectators attended the event, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.