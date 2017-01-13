The Silver Skates competition from an unknown year. About 30,000 saw Arthur Staff win the inaugural Chicago Tribune-sponsored Silver Skates tournament at Humboldt Park lagoon in January 1917. (Chicago Park District Special Collections / via DNAinfo)
100 years ago, speed skating was king of Chicago sports
CHICAGO — Imagine tens of thousands of fans watching speed skating on a frozen Humboldt Park lagoon.
It’s been a century since the first Silver Skates competition took place in January 1917 on the frozen lagoon. Upward of 30,000 spectators attended the event, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.