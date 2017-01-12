STERLING HEIGHTS, MI - AUGUST 26: Details for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are shown at the FCA Sterling Stamping Plant August 26, 2016 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. An event was held today at the plant to celebrate the start of production of three all-new stamping presses, whose installation began in July 2015 and cost $166 million. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Why Fiat Chrysler could end up paying fines exceeding its market share after latest EPA scandal
Automotive industry expert Paul Brian joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to explain the scope of the trouble Fiat Chrysler is in after the Environmental Protection Agency accused the company of installing secret software on over 100,000 vehicles aimed at skirting emissions standards.
