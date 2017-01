× We’ve adopted Ben Bradley!

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by WGN TV’s latest reporter, Ben Bradley. They talk about his early days at WGN Radio, how he came about landing at WGN TV, growing up on the south side, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.