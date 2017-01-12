× Want more trees on your block? Apply by Monday for an Openlands grant

CHICAGO — Residents have until Monday to apply for a chance to beautify their street, freshen their air, lower their energy bills and deter crime on their block — all for free.

Those are some of the benefits touted by the nonprofit forestry group Openlands, which is accepting applications for the spring wave of its biannual TreePlanters Grants. Prospective arborists can apply individually or with their communities for a cluster of up to 50 trees wherever they live.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

The applicant must identify locations for at least 10 plants on public land, all within two blocks of one another, and round up volunteers to help plant the trees.