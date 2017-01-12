× Vinyl Emergency & Pinwheel Records: Marco The Store Cat, Huey Lewis and The Live Episode this Saturday!

Love vinyl? So do these guys! Nick Digilio welcomes Jim Hanke, host of the Vinyl Emergency podcast, and Scott Schaaf, owner of Pinwheel Records. This Saturday at 7pm Jim will be hosting his first ever live episode at Pinwheel – 1722 west 18th street in Chicago. In addition to Vinyl talk, it will feature a live performance from the band Braid!

In this podcast, they preview that event, explain why Huey Lewis is a fan of the store & one section in particular and introduce you to Marco T. Cat, the store’s resident feline!

