Top Five@5 (1/12/17): Joe Biden is honored, Ben Carson gets tongue-tied, and more…

Posted 11:34 PM, January 12, 2017, by
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 12: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Barack Obama (R) presents the Medal of Freedom to Vice-President Joe Biden during an event in the State Dining room of the White House, January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

Top Five@5 for Thursday, January 12th, 2017:

Ben Carson gets tongue-tied during his confirmation hearing for the role HUD Secretary, General James Mattis makes his case for Secretary of Defense on Capitol Hill, Oprah and Quincy Jones take a look at the new National Museum of African American History at the Smithsonian, a “Chips” movie starring Dax Shepard (not the quarterback) and Michael Pena is in the works, and President Obama surprises Joe Biden for his work as Vice President with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, with distinction

