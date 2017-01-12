× Top Five@5 (1/12/17): Joe Biden is honored, Ben Carson gets tongue-tied, and more…

Top Five@5 for Thursday, January 12th, 2017:

Ben Carson gets tongue-tied during his confirmation hearing for the role HUD Secretary, General James Mattis makes his case for Secretary of Defense on Capitol Hill, Oprah and Quincy Jones take a look at the new National Museum of African American History at the Smithsonian, a “Chips” movie starring Dax Shepard (not the quarterback) and Michael Pena is in the works, and President Obama surprises Joe Biden for his work as Vice President with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, with distinction

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3272061/3272061_2017-01-12-195601.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

