The Pulse of Springfield: Representatives Feigenholtz and Kifowit and Leader Lou Lang on Michael Madigan

Patti talked to Illinois State Representative Sara Feigenholtz about her nomination of Mike Madigan for his 17th term as Speaker of the House. Then, State Representative Stephanie Kifowit joined the conversation to reflect on the remarks she made in front of the House before they voted Madigan in. Finally, Leader Lou Lang chimed in to try and help correct the narrative on who Michael Madigan is.