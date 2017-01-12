× The Opening Bell Full Show 1-12-2017 | The Hyperloop may be coming to Chicago! And Associated Bank Thought Leader, John Horton

This morning on The Opening Bell, Steve Grzanich we welcome in Associated Bank Thought Leader, John Horton – Mortgage rates have moved higher for the seventh week in a row so, naturally Steve wanted some deeper perspective and 27 years of Residential Mortgage Business experience is what we have. John Horton is the Vice President and Senior Lending Manager at The Associated Bank specializing in construction loans, jumbo mortgages, and refinancing.

Steve and John also touch on the reasons behind the fluctuating mortgage rates and question whether the rise will continue through 2017 – All this and more on the latest Associated Bank Thought Leader interview with John Horton.

Then, have you ever wanted to travel faster? Well, it’s time to step into the future because that time is now – Ben Garbarek (Politcal Reporter for WSYX/WTTE in Columbus) joins us to discuss plans for a new hyperloop that is coming to Chicago. They speculate on funding as well as the promise a hyperloop will bring to travelers when it does eventually happen. Finally, WGN Radio’s Orion Samuelson chimed in with his commodities and agriculture update.