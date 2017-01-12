The Mincing Rascals 1/12/17: Is there a change in tone happening in Springfield?

Posted 3:14 PM, January 12, 2017, by , Updated at 03:13PM, January 12, 2017

John Williams and Steve Bertrand from WGN Radio along with Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis from the Chicago Tribune mince about President Obama’s farewell speech, President-elect Trump’s picking on the media and Eric Zorn thinks the tone might be changing in Springfield.

 

Recommendations:

John Williams recommends the movie Moonlight.

Steve Bertrand recommends watching Sherlock on PBS.

Eric Zorn recommends the audio drama – “LifeAfter.”

Scott Stantis recommends reading Krazy: George Herriman, A Life in Black and White by Michael Tisserand