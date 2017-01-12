The Mincing Rascals 1/12/17: Is there a change in tone happening in Springfield?

John Williams and Steve Bertrand from WGN Radio along with Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis from the Chicago Tribune mince about President Obama’s farewell speech, President-elect Trump’s picking on the media and Eric Zorn thinks the tone might be changing in Springfield.

Recommendations:

John Williams recommends the movie Moonlight.

Steve Bertrand recommends watching Sherlock on PBS.

Eric Zorn recommends the audio drama – “LifeAfter.”

Scott Stantis recommends reading Krazy: George Herriman, A Life in Black and White by Michael Tisserand