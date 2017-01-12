× The Carry Out 1-12-17: “The Cubs are going to the White House before Obama leaves, but they should have waited for Trump just for the superlatives, right?”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Republican Senators starting down the road of repealing the Affordable Care Act, the conspiracy theory that all the paperwork at President-elect Trump’s press conference was fake, the Justice Department investigating the FBI over their handling of Hillary Clinton’s emails, a landmark study about marijuana touting the drugs positive and negative effects, scientists using lasers to unlock the killer instinct in mice, the Bulls taking on the Knicks, the San Diego Chargers moving to Los Angeles, Northwestern looking for another win against Rutgers tonight, the Cubs heading to the White House before President Obama leaves office and the hit show “Atlanta” not returning to FX until 2018.

