× The Carry Out 1-11-17: “Donald Trump’s press conference today did more to add questions than answer, for instance, are we all pronouncing industry the right way?”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Donald Trump’s press conference this morning, confirmation hearings continuing on Capitol Hill, President Obama giving his farewell address last night, the ongoing budget holdup in Springfield, tronc announcing that RedEye will move to a weekly publication, the Blackhawks beating Detroit, the Bulls losing at the buzzer to Washington, Derrick Rose and the Knicks taking on the Bulls tomorrow, Jordan Howard replacing David Johnson in the Pro-Bowl and George Lucas picking Los Angeles to be the home for his museum.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio