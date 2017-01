× Steve Cochran Full Show 01.12.16: Lou Malnati’s birthday pizza!

Mary Sandberg Boyle Comcast Sportsnet’s birthday is Sunday, but Cochran is going out of town so we celebrated today with Lou Malnati’s pizza, What a way to start the morning! Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer joined us in-studio for a quick chat on local politics. We tried to get Andy Masur married so he can get insurance. Brian Campbell checked in from the highway, and Dean Richards wishes his mother a Happy Birthday too!