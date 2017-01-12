× Sam Panayotovich on the Bulls: “Fred Hoiberg looks like a college basketball coach trying to coach pro basketball”

WGN’s Sam Panayotovich is here so let’s talk some sports! Justin and Sam discuss the Bulls lackluster performance in their loss to the New York Knicks tonight, the inconsistent play of the team this season, how coach Fred Hoiberg seems to be overmatched, the poor moves made by management and what we should expect as we head into the second half of the season.

