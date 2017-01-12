× Robert Reich explains why even Republicans should be “deeply concerned” with Trump’s “demeaning attitude” toward the press

Former Secretary of Labor in the Clinton administration abd Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, Robert Reich joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about why he is upset with the direction President-elect Trump is taking the Unites States in the future.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3272054/3272054_2017-01-12-194954.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

