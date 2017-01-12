× Patti Vasquez Live from Springfield: 1-12-2017

Patti broadcast live from Springfield for a third and final night. She was joined by friend Dr. Daphne Scott. For starters, they heard about the day’s inaguration of the state’s 100th General Assembly from 3 major players in Springfield: Representative Sara Feigenholtz, Representative Stephanie Kifowit and Leader Lou Lang. Then, Tanikia Carpenter from Black Owned Chicago called into preview the organization’s upcoming farewell event to Obama. Renee Labrana, owner of R Public House joined Patti and Daphne to talk about her “Love Trumps Hate” art fair. RedEye’s Lauren Chval told Patti what 5 actors to watch out for in 2017 and why. Then, Patti and the gang talked about their love and hate for musicals.