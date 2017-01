× Love Trumps Hate Art Show: R Public House’s Renee Labrana

Renee Labrana owns R Public House in Roger’s Park. When Trump got elected in November, her and her artist friends decided to stop complaining and start making. The result? A month long art show at the pub featuring their “Love Trumps Hate” themed art. Renee joined Patti and Daphne on the air to preview the show and talk about the current political climate.