Josh Denny Likes His Laughs AND His Food…Ginormous!
Comedian, Actor and now Food Network host Josh Denny joins Dane Neal to share the excitement of his new show Ginormous Food. Hear as Josh fills us in on his experiences as a Stand Up Comic and the importance of humor in the show as well as his love for food. Josh talks about some of his favorite spots around the country including our own Portillos, and cities he and his Food Network team will be visiting, and all the BIG food on deck for season one. For show times and episodes go to: http://www.foodnetwork.com/
For more information on Josh, his stand up and podcast “March of the Pigs” check out: http://www.joshdennycomedy.com/