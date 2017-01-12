× Guitar Town: Crazy Heart, Phantom Collective pay tribute to the singular voice of Steve Earle

Dave Hoekstra welcomes guitarists John Ballantyne and Gus Noble of local honky-tonk outfit Crazy Heart, who provide some live tunes and talk about their upcoming celebration of the legendary Steve Earle for his 62nd birthday. The band teams up with the Phantom Collective drama organization for the party, a collection of songs and readings of Earle’s written work, taking place this Saturday 1/14 at FitzGerald’s in Berwyn. They discuss Earle’s influence in reviving an honest brand of country music in the 80’s, and winding up in Chicago via their native Scotland. Phantom founder and author June Sawyers also talks about the collective’s mission to fuse music, literature and theatre, and what the Earle show will include.