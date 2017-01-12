× Garry McCarthy questions some key points of the DOJ investigation of the CPD: “What’s the rush?”

Former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about why he wasn’t interviewed by the U.S. Justice Department for their investigation of the Chicago police department’s “best practices,” which are guidelines that were set by McCarthy.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3272057/3272057_2017-01-12-195257.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantesFollow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​