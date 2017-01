× Bill and Wendy Full Show 01-12-17

Today’s guests include Ben Bradley, Dean Richards, and David Hochberg. Bill and Wendy talk politics, money, movies, producer Kevin’s plans for the evening, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.