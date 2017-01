× Bill and Dean Richards are finally reunited!

Dean joins Bill and Wendy with lots to talk about! They cover Meryl Streep’s speech at the Golden Globes, having civil political discussions with one another, and more. He also shares his reviews for ‘Patriot’s Day’, and ’20th Century Women’.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.