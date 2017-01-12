× Associated Bank Thought Leader | John Horton

Mortgage rates have moved higher for the seventh week in a row so, naturally Steve wanted some deeper perspective and 27 years of Residential Mortgage Business experience is what we have. John Horton is the Vice President and Senior Lending Manager at Associated Bank specializing in construction loans, jumbo mortgages, and refinancing.

Steve and John also touch on the reasons behind the fluctuating mortgage rates and question whether the rise will continue through 2017 – All this and more on the latest Associated Bank Thought Leader interview with John Horton.